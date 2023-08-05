Cogan Station, Pa. — Christine L. Harlan of Cogan Station passed away on Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Williamsport Home. She was greeted at heaven's gates to celebrate her 84th birthday with her beloved sons, Wayne and Randy.

Born August 4, 1939 in Washingtonville, she was a daughter of the late Harold and Hazel (Funk) Shultz.

Christine was a 1957 graduate of Williamsport High School. She married her beloved husband, Don A. Harlan, on October 24, 1959 and together they spent 63 years creating a beautiful life. She was a member of Lycoming Valley Baptist Church and enjoyed traveling.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her siblings, Freda Muthler (William), Sue Stedfole, Rita Baumann, June Davis (Keith) and Tammy Smith; two brothers-in-law, Gene Harlan (Loretta) and Leslie Harlan (Cathy); and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons, MSGT Wayne A. Harlan on September 13, 2020 and Randy A. Harlan on March 25, 2022; her siblings, Franklin Shultz, Larue Shultz, Willard Shultz, and Jessie Keller; a brother-in-law, Max Harlan and his wife Alfreda; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Brouse and her husband, Walter.

A funeral service to honor Christine’s life will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 9 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport, with her Pastor, Tim Snyder, officiating. Burial will follow in Summit Cemetery, Cogan House. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at Sanders.

Memorial donations in Christine’s name may be made to Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Rd., Bear, Delaware 19701.

Online condolences may be made on her memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

