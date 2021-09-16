Williamsport -- Christina L. Wagoner, 42, of Williamsport passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

She was born on March 4, 1979 in Houston, Texas and was the daughter of Crystal Rook of Williamsport and the late Jerry Coldiron. She was a NAS and CNA and team leader for Manor Care North for over 12 years. She loved people and enjoyed animals so much, she was called “Noah” by the Manor Care staff.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by three siblings; Jeremy of Williamsport, Jeri of Montoursville and Rosa of Philadelphia.

Christina’s services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 W. 4th St., Williamsport.

