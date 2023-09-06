Muncy, Pa. — Christina Dorward, 67, of Muncy passed away peacefully Sunday, September 3, 2023 at Muncy Place.

Born July 5, 1956 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late James Richter and Ann Elizabeth Wynngate. On June 1, 1985, she married Dennis Dorward, who survives. Together they celebrated 38 years of marriage.

Christina was a graduate of High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Houston. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Houston. She earned her undergraduate degree in occupational therapy from Utica College of Syracuse University. She studied speech pathology at Bloomsburg University. Christina received both her master’s and doctorate degrees in occupational therapy from Misericordia University.

She served honorably with the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Sergeant. Christina worked as an occupational therapist with school age children. Most recently she worked with children birth to 3 years old through the Children Development Center (CDC), Williamsport.

Christina was a former member and Chair of the Master Gardeners Association, Williamsport, where she was instrumental in the development of the Lycoming Sensory Garden. She loved gardening and took pride in her many flower beds around her home. Christina enjoyed crafts, especially stained glass. She was also fond of drawing, painting, and yoga. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Shaun Kreidel, of Sugar Hill, Georgia; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Kevin and Jessica Dorward, of Williamsport, and Jeremy Dorward, of Morristown, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Alaina, Ava, Asher, Cameron, and Jameson; and extended family in California, Arkansas, and New York.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Christina Dorward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.