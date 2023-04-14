Williamsport, Pa. — Christie L. Hilner, 68, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital surrounded by her family. Surviving is her loving husband, Ivan W. Hilner with whom she would have celebrated 49 years of marriage on May 11.

Born December 5, 1954 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Elwood and Patricia (Derr) Carl.

Christie was a 1972 graduate of the Williamsport Area High School and formerly attended the Memorial Baptist Church. She retired from the former Bell Telephone (now AT&T) as a telephone operator and later worked at the Williamsport Hospital as a unit clerk in labor and delivery.

Christie was an active member of a local bingo club, where she formed many lasting friendships. She had a passion for shopping, cooking, and decorating, and her home was always a warm and welcoming place for all who visited. In her younger years, Christie enjoyed snowmobiling, a thrilling pastime that allowed her to fully appreciate the beauty of the Pennsylvania winters. As she grew older, she found joy in the magic of Disney World, where she took several memorable vacations with her family.

Christie's most cherished role was that of a devoted grandmother. She could always be found at her grandchildren's sporting events, cheering them on with unwavering support and pride. Her love for her family was evident in everything she did, and her presence at these events will be deeply missed.

Christie's kind and friendly nature endeared her to everyone she met. She had a knack for making people feel comfortable and welcomed, and her genuine interest in their lives made her a beloved friend to many. Her warm smile and infectious laugh will be fondly remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Heather M. Hilner, Kelly A. Hilner, and Kurt R. Hilner (Elaine), all of Williamsport; five grandchildren Shelby Morales (Fernando), Riley Hilner, Emma Hilner, Audrey Hilner, and Greyson Hilner-Turner; a great-granddaughter Averie Morales; a brother Douglas Carl of Springfield, Virginia; a sister-in-law Cheryl LaClair (John) of Chesapeake, Virginia; Aunt Sara Kaiser of Mt. Joy; an Uncle William Derr (Carol) of Williamsport; and beloved dog, Willow.

In addition to her parents, she was recently preceded in death by her dog Leisel.

A funeral service to honor the life of Christie will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at Sanders Mortuary.

Memorial donations may be made in Christie’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Christie’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Christie Hilner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.