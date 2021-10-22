Montoursville -- Christie Ann (Mulcahy) Ridgely, 66, of Montoursville passed away Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

She was married to the late Kenneth B. Ridgely for over 30 years at the time of his death in 2013.

Christie was born in Williamsport on July 9, 1955 and was the daughter of the late William Clifford Mulcahy and Elizabeth (Richards) Harris. She had graduated from Williamsport High School and worked as a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn.

Christie is survived by one brother; Karl Houser of Bellefonte and two sisters; Lizelle Mulcahy of Williamsport and Melodee G. Snyder (Scott) of Montoursville. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother; Leo Houser and step-father; Arnold Harris.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Christie Ridgely as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



