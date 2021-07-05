Picture Rocks -- Chris Kilgus, 85, of Picture Rocks died Friday, July 2, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport

She was born October 12, 1935 in Williamsport, a daughter of the late Linwood Kelly and Annabell (Dailey) Berger. On June 17, 1955 she married Oscar E. Kilgus, who preceded her in death on November 1, 2018. Together they celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Chris was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked many years at the former GTE Sylvania, Montoursville and later ran Chris’s card shop in Picture Rocks.

She was a member of Picture Rocks United Methodist Church.

Chris was an avid bowler, loved reading and enjoyed fishing with her husband in earlier years.

Surviving are four children, Kim Aunkst and her husband, Brian, of Colorado, Jeffery Kilgus and his wife, Candie, of Picture Rocks, Gerald Kilgus and his wife, Mary and Gregory Kilgus and his wife, Barb, all of Hughesville; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, five step grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by all her siblings; and a grandson, Andrew Aunkst.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 7 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy, where a funeral will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Thomas Brokaw, UPMC chaplain, officiating.

Burial will follow in the Montoursville Cemetery.

If friends so desire, memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

