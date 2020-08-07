Williamsport -- Chin Suk Jones, 86, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born April 25, 1934 in Korea. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas E. Jones in 1982.

Chin was a member of Garden View Church of Christ.

Surviving are her daughter, Kim Jones; three grandchildren; one great granddaughter and many close friends. The family would like to thank Mrs. Sun Nyeo Reibson and Mrs. Sunny Gray.

Services will be private.

