Woolrich — Chester Hugh Pribble, 98, of Woolrich passed away peacefully on October 10, 2022 at the Williamsport Hospital.

Born June 7, 1924 in Petroleum, Richie County, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Sherman and Ella Pribble. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ellen Long of Milton and his sister Pauline Pribble Brungard. Chester is survived by daughters, Lynne (Joe) Caskey of Mill Hall and Nancy (Ron) Wert of Woolrich, and a son, Randall (Barbara) of Lock Haven. He leaves behind four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

In 1928, Sherman Pribble moved his family from West Virginia to Pennsylvania. Shortly thereafter in 1930, the family moved to Woolrich where Chester has resided ever since.

As a youth in Woolrich, Chester was a member of the local Boy Scout troop that attended the first National Jamboree in Washington, D.C. in June 1937. Chester attained the rank of Life Scout. He was also a life-long member of the Woolrich United Methodist Church.

Chester was a 1942 graduate of Lock Haven High School. In 1943 Chester enlisted in the United States Army and served with the 164th Combat Engineer Battalion. He spent time in England, France, Germany, and Belgium during his two and a half years of service. Chester attained the rank of NCO Technical Sargent. After the war, Chester enrolled at Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science. He later graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Textile Engineering. While at textile college, Chester was the president of the Phi Si Textile Fraternity.

The year 1950 was a milestone year for Chester. First, he married the love of his life, Ellen, and they proceeded to share 69 years of marriage. Ellen passed away in 2019 at the age of 95. Secondly in 1950, Chester started his career at Woolrich, Incorporated. He was a lover of everything Woolrich and spent his entire working career of 39 years at Woolrich. He retired in 1989 as Vice President of Apparel Manufacturing, serving on the Woolrich board of Directors from 1958 to 1989.

Chester spent much of his life in service to others. He served on the Lock Haven YMCA Board, the Salvation Army Advisory Board and was a past president of the Lock Haven Rotary Club. Chester dedicated much of his adult life to the Masonic Order and he truly adopted the principles of the organization in all aspects of his life. Chester started his service to others when he joined the Lock Haven Lafayette Lodge in the mid-50s. He continued masonic life with membership in Williamsport Consistory as a 32nd degree Mason. His greatest masonic accomplishment was his appointment to Illustrious Potentate of the Jaffa Temple in Altoona in 1973. As a Shriner, Chester was a member of the Royal Order of Jesters.

Being a member of Larry’s Creek Fish & Game Club since the mid 60s always brought him much joy. Chester very much enjoyed hunting and fishing and all the fellowship that goes along with it.

Anyone who knew Chester knows he was a great storyteller. Stories of his WWII experiences, stories about life in Woolrich, and “Bob” stories will be missed by so many.

In lieu of flowers the family requests any donation be made to a Shriners Children Hospital. Visit www.shrinerschildrens.org to make a donation.

Funeral services for Chester H. Pribble will be held Friday, October 14, 2022, in the Woolrich United Methodist Church at 11:30 a.m. followed by a full military honors. Family and friends will be received in the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of services. Officiating will be Pastor Rick Conklin of the Flemington United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Woolrich Cemetery.

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.