Linden, Pa. — Chester H. Zay, 74, of Linden found peace Friday, August 4, 2023. He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn A. (Hostrander) Zay with whom he shared the last 46 years.

Born November 20, 1948 in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Chester Zay and Peg Berry.

Raised in Waterville, he graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1966 and joined the U.S. Navy soon after. Chet was a hard worker at home and at his places of employment as a computer field engineer with National Cash Register, Digital Equipment, Compaq, and Hewlett-Packard.

He was a member of the NRA, Tiadaghton, and the Sportsman Club where he enjoyed competitive target shooting. Chet loved to read and enjoyed discussions, sometimes loudly. He also loved sitting on the deck at his home, looking out over the valley, watching the storms or the setting sun.

Chet was the proud father of two daughters. When his girls were young, he spent many hours officiating on the Jersey Shore pool deck.

Along with his wife, Chet is survived by his two daughters; Erin K. Bolduc of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Amanda L. Zay (David Young) of Johnson, Vermont; five grandchildren, Parker, Tyler, and Logan Bolduc, and Caden and Aleena Young; and one brother, Leonard (Cindy) Zay, of Williamsport; as well as many dear nieces and nephews.

A time of visitation to honor Chet’s life will be held Friday, August 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave, Williamsport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chet’s name to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org; or to the Gatehouse, c/o Susquehanna Health Foundation 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701; or to another charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made on Chet’s memorial page at www.knightconferfuneralhome.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.