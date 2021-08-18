Williamsport -- Chester F. Kline, 86, of Williamsport died peacefully Monday, August 16, 2021 at Williamsport South Nursing Home.

Born September 26, 1934 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Daniel and Dorothy (Kratzer) Kline. Chester married Peggy J. Best on August 12, 1952 and together they spent 53 loving years together before her passing on January 10, 2006.

Chester worked hard all his life, first as a shoemaker (where he met his wife, Peggy), and then briefly at Met-Fab, and retired from Chemcoat after 40 years. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and hunting.

Surviving are his five children, Lynn B. Meyer (Craig) of Williamsport; Terry L. Harris (David) of Jersey Shore; Kelly J. Kline of Williamsport; Chester F. “Bud” Kline, Jr. (Darliss) of Jersey Shore; and Wendy L. Kline (Kevin) of Williamsport; 11 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, five brothers Daniel, Charlie, Ed, Lester, and Bill Kline, three sisters Thelma Kline, Martha Winder, and Judy Moyer, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a granddaughter Mindy Mayer, and two siblings Carson Kline and Gladys Forest.

In keeping with Chester’s wishes services will be private.

