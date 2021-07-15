Williamsport -- Chester A. Harbach, 87, of Williamsport went to be with the Lord whom he served, Wednesday, June 3, surrounded by his family.

Our Dad is now singing in the heavenly choir. Taken from “The Sound of Music:” “my heart wants to sing every song it hears...my heart will be blessed by the sound of music and I’ll sing once more.” And so he is!

Born August 12, 1932 in Williamsport, he was the son of Chester A. and Bertha A. (Repard) Harbach. He married his wife, Barbara (Webster) Harbach on October 18, 1953.

Chester was a 1950 graduate of Williamsport High School and attended Lycoming College. He was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Korean War. Chet retired after 40 years at Grit Publishing Company where he was a compositor and computer operator.

His passion for Jesus, his family, family gatherings, music, soccer, and Penn State Football, showed in all he did. His eyes always lit up and his infectious smile appeared whenever his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were in his presence. He dedicated his life to his family and his church through his gift of singing by performing in the choir, solos, duets, and quartets. He also sang at many weddings, funerals, and special events.

Chet was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church. He served his Lord by singing in different choirs for almost 80 years, leading the Trustees, and chairing the Building Committee for the Christian Life Center where many lives have been touched and changed by Jesus.

He was a dedicated lifelong member of the Loyalsock Volunteer Fire Company and the Williamsport Detachment Marine Corps League, Inc.

Surviving in addition to his wife Barbara of 66 years are three children, Kathleen H. Choate (Kevin) of Williamsport, Richard A. Harbach (Marnie) of Abingdon Maryland, and Charles E. Harbach (Cindy) of Winsted Connecticut, seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren with a 4th on the way in August.

He was preceded in death by three siblings, Howard O. Harbach, Bernice H. Kackenmeister and Max E. Harbach.

A memorial service to honor his life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 24, 2021 at First Church, 604 Market St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at church.

The family will provide flowers and suggest memorial contributions in Chet’s name be made to First Church, 604 Market Street, Williamsport, PA 17701.

