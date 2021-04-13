Jersey Shore -- Cheryl L. Koons, 51, of Jersey Shore passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh.

Cheryl was born in Jersey Shore on November 9, 1969 and was the daughter of Mary (Koons) Getgen of Jersey Shore and the late Eugene H. Smith. She graduated from Jersey Shore High School in 1987. Cheryl had worked as a claims examiner for Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield. She was a member of the Lionesses in Jersey Shore and enjoyed bowling, camping, and the beach.

In addition to her mother, Mary, Cheryl is survived by her companion, the love of her life of 25 years; Robert W. “Bob” Keller of Jersey Shore, one daughter; Natasha M. Koons of Jersey Shore, nine grandchildren; Olivia, Travis, Charlie, Henry, Elsie, Annistyn, Hadley, Lincoln and Paisley, one sister; Tina Bowes (Eric) of Jersey Shore, four step-children; Rebecca Mohney (Austin) of Kane, Alyssa Keller (Jacob Zwald) of Mill Hall, Kyle Keller of Jersey Shore and Morgan Gerth (Jalen) of Oswego, N.Y. and her beloved dog, Koda.

In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by grandparents; Donald and Mable Koons.

There will be a public viewing 12 – 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at the Tributes of Life Crematory Chapel, 1000 Hill Alley, Jersey Shore. (directly behind Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home).

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

