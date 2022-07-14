Benton — Cheryl Jean Barclay, 58, of Benton died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born February 11, 1964 in Pittsburgh, she was a daughter of the late Charles G. and Jean Marlene (Brown) McClintock.

She was a graduate of Gateway High School and West Penn Hospital School of Nursing. Cheryl worked as a nurse for 36 years. A natural born caregiver, she took great pride over the past 10 years in educating those in need on Diabetes and Nutrition Care.

Cheryl lived in a world of her own pace, enjoying the comfort of nature surrounding her home while gardening and cooking. She loved spending time with her family, especially Joe and her dogs. Cheryl had a happy go lucky personality and was always there to lend a hand to those in need. She will be greatly missed.

Surviving is her son, Joseph “Joe” Barclay (Nicole Dgien) of Benton; a sister, Deborah McClintock of Martinsburg, West Virginia; and her three beloved dogs, Heidi, Red, and George.

In addition to her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her loving husband of 16 years, David F. Barclay and a brother, Richard McClintock.

A memorial service to honor Cheryl’s life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at Sanders.

Cheryl was passionate about educating. In her memory, donations made be made to the Diabetes and Nutrition Care Center c/o Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Cheryl’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

