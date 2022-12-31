Williamsport, Pa. — Cheryl-Ann Walter, 72, of Williamsport passed unexpectedly at UPMC Williamsport on Dec. 20, 2022.

She was born in Williamsport on Dec. 3, 1950, a daughter to the late Robert and Dolores (Curchoe) Wheeler.

Cheryl-Ann was a 1968 graduate of Williamsport Area High School, and later attended the Moore College of Art & Design, obtaining a degree in Graphic Design. She began her graphic art career at C.A. Reed designing partyware. An entrepreneur, she went on to open her own craft store before co-owning janitorial businesses with her husband. Most recently, Cheryl-Ann and her husband, James, co-owned the Bear A. Bar & Grille in Blossburg with her brother Robert Wheeler. She loved quilting, and would often gift quilts to her family, friends, and charitable organizations. Whether it was a quilt or a gift she made sure the smallest of details was perfect, as her way of showing how special you were to her. She was extremely devoted to her family and adored her grandchildren. Cheryl-Ann would go out of her way to help others. She openly accepted every challenge life presented.

Cheryl-Ann and her husband, James M. Walter, celebrated 52 years of marriage on Nov. 26 of this year.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by children (all from Williamsport), Shawn (Kim) Walter, Erik (Kathryn) Walter, Heidi Walter, and Aaron (Linley) Walter; grandchildren, Bradley, Emily, Andrew, Brandon, Anneliese, Cameron, Lyla, and Sophie. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she is survived by her brother Robert Wheeler, Jr of Morris, her sister Darlene MacDonald (James MacDonald) of Canton, and another brother Stanley Wheeler of Williamsport.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Amber Rose Walter; an infant brother, John Wheeler; maternal grandparents, Ernest and Ann Curchoe; as well as paternal grandparents, Arthur and Leona Wheeler.

The family welcomes all who knew Cheryl-Ann to celebrate her life on Jan. 5 at Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport PA 17701 from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass will be held at St. Boniface Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport PA 17701 Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. with burial services following at Wildwood Cemetery.

A memorial fund in Cheryl-Ann’s name is being established by the family to continue her legacy of helping others. For more information on making a donation in Cheryl-Ann’s name please email CherylAnnWalterMemorialFund@gmail.com. The family will provide the flowers for the services.

