Muncy — Cheryl A. Zeisloft, 63, of Muncy passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at her home.

Born April 21, 1959 in Williamsport, she is the daughter of the late Max Campbell and Erla (Houseknecht) Campbell of Williamsport.

Cheryl loved the time she spent with her grandkids, her dog Cali, and enjoyed quilting and reading in her free time. Cheryl graduated from Hughesville High School in 1977 and worked many years at Springs Window Fashion.

In addition to her mother Erla Campbell of Williamsport, Cheryl is survived by her husband Phil Zeisloft, of Muncy; son, Jeremy (Jillian) Zeisloft of Hughesville; a daughter, Jenel Zeisloft of Muncy; three sisters, Dixie Lockcuff of Montoursville, Diane Jordan of Muncy Valley, Carolyn Worthington of Montgomery; five granddaughters, Ashley Stackhouse, Emily Campbell, Sophie Zeisloft, Maddy Allabach, and Sarah Charles.

Cheryl was preceded in death by her father, Max Campbell.

Family and friends may call from 5 - 6 p.m. on Monday, June 20 at the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E Water St, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Zeisloft as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

