Montgomery -- Cheryl A. Wilt, 65, of Montgomery died peacefully Saturday, March 27, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.

Surviving is her loving husband of 40 years, Thomas H. Wilt, whom she married May 24, 1980.

Born November 1, 1955, she was a daughter of the late William and Barbara (Smith) McMichael.

She was a graduate of Hughesville High School and was employed by the phone company. She retired as a supervisor of Windstream after 44 years of service. Cheryl was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.

Cheryl enjoyed being outside, gardening and crafting. With her laid back personality, she was easy to get along with and wonderful to be around. She created delicious cookies, cakes and treats. Above all else, she loved spending time with her family and being “Ma” to her grandchildren.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Matthew Wilt (Amber) of Montgomery and Megan Wilt (Michael Peterson) of Bloomfield, N.J.; four grandchildren, Hayden and Lily Wilt and Amelia and August Wilt-Peterson; siblings, Carol Wingfield (Roger) and Barry McMichael; four nieces and her beloved beagle dog, Beau.

A memorial service to honor the life of Cheryl will be held 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at Faith United Methodist Church, 700 Fairview Dr., Montoursville. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at church. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing guidelines. Burial will be held privately in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Online condolences may be made on Cheryl’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.