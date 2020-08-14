Williamsport -- Cheri L. Graw, 62, of Williamsport passed away at The Gatehouse on August 7, 2020 with her family at her side.

Cheri was born in Albany, N.Y. on November 27, 1957, the daughter of Raymond Smith and Lenore (Danks) Ward.

She was employed for many years as a medical secretary at Williamsport Hospital, now UPMC Susquehanna.

Surviving are a son, Daniel R. Graw of Okinawa Japan, daughters, Libby Louise, of Pittsburgh, Chelsea L. Graw-Manning of Williamsport, son-in-law, Steven Tyler Manning, daughter-in-law, Mai Kinoshita Graw; grandsons, Blayze and Gabriel Manning, granddaughters, Toko Graw, Sophia Savena a brother, William “Bill” Smith of Idaho, companion, Stephen C. Rossman and former husband, Danny R. Graw.

In addition to her parents, a sister, Diane McCauley, preceded her in death.

Cheri was laid to rest on Monday, August 10, 2020, with her mother and sister in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests, memorial contributions in Cheri’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org/donate.

