Williamsport -- Chaz Turner, 33, of Williamsport, Pa. passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Chaz was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on May 26, 1988, the son of Marvin L. Turner and Pamela Wilburn Turner of Williamsport.

Chaz relocated to Williamsport with his parents and siblings in 1996 at the age of 8 years old. Chaz was educated in the Williamsport Area School District and graduated from Williamsport Area High School in 2006. He also attended Bloomsburg University, where he studied Early Childhood Elementary Education.

Chaz's former employers included McDonald’s Corporation and Clothier Men's Shop. Due to an injury, Chaz was no longer able to work.

Chaz enjoyed playing basketball, writing, and listening to music. He loved to watch sports, especially football, baseball, and basketball. But what Chaz truly loved and enjoyed the most was raising his kids, Chaz, Jr. and Zuri and spending quality time with them.

Chaz was a lovable sweet young man, low keyed, very respectful, generous, helpful up until time of death. We will miss his smile and laughter.

Chaz is survived by his son, Chaz Turner, Jr., his daughter, Zuri Turner; father, Marvin L. Turner; mother, Pamela Wilburn Turner; grandmother, Marcella Turner; sister, LeShayla Turner (Kareem) brother, Marvin Turner, Jr., sister, Janai Turner; brother, Marcellus Turner; sister, Porsche Turner (Dayvon); Nieces and Nephews he loved and touched deeply, nieces, Jaylah, Jad'A, JaŃai, Briel, Promise, Heidi, Mi´lani; nephews, Saad and Dayyon. Best friend, Matthew Ciccarelli; Bethany Garrett, mother of Chaz, Jr. and Zuri Turner; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends who also loved Chaz very much.

He preceded in death by his grandfather, David Wilburn; great grandmother, Annie Mae Walker; grandmother, Sally Wilburn; uncle, David Wilburn, Jr.; aunts, Sheila Harold, Marcella Turner, and Sabrina Boyd; and cousin Gregory Wilburn, Jr.

Chaz was a devoted father, loving son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He will be deeply missed by family and friends, but never ever forgotten. Forever in our hearts, his memory will be kept alive.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their kind words, support, thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

REPAST: Private, family only due to COVID limitations and restrictions. Thank you.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Chaz Turner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



