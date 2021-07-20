Trout Run -- Charmaine A. “Char” Shaffer, 68, of Trout Run passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021 at her home.

Surviving is her husband of 50 years, Dennis C. Shaffer.

Born December 14, 1952 in Elmira, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Clifford and Mary Ann (Hofer) Stepp.

Char was a 1970 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church. Char was also a member of the Marine Corps League and the Red Run Rod and Gun Club.

Char was a hard worker and an Aunt to many either by blood or by choice. She enjoyed playing bingo and flower gardening.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a sister Kathleen Nogle of Leesburg, Florida; many nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six siblings: Asher Buck, Eva Summit, George and Mary Buck, Martha Burnell, and Eugene Buck.

A funeral service to honor the life of Charmaine will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, July 22 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 12 p.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

The family will provide the flowers. Donations may be made in Char’s name to LAPS c/o LAPS Treasurer 2415 North Hills Drive Williamsport, PA 17701.

