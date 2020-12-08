Turbotville -- Mrs. Charlotte Sarah Dohl, 86, of Turbotville went home to the Lord peacefully on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

She was a beloved wife to the ‘Love of her Life’ for 51 years, Leonard Hoke Dohl, until his death on August 9, 2002.

Charlotte was a loving, caring, devoted mother to her six children and one stepdaughter. Surviving sons are; Mr. and Mrs. Leonard K. and Susan Dohl, of New Castle, Mr. and Mrs. James H. and Sharrie Dohl, of Mohave Valley, Arizona, and Mr. and Mrs. Eric M. and Ann Dohl, of New Castle, two daughters; Rebecca J. Smith, of Golden Valley, Arizona, and Andrea L. Klitz, of Florida. Predeceased to the Lord were her two sons, Randy S. and Mark Lee. She was known as Grammie Dohl by her 15 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Charlotte was born April 9, 1934 in Williamsport, to the late Richard (AKA Judge) and Alma (Bachman) Markley. She was a sister to her loved brothers, Richard, Johnny and Joe, and loved sister, Gladys.

Blessed, Charlotte dedicated her life to raising her children and caring for her family and friends. We know she would like to send a special thank you to all who knew her and with whom she shared memories and cared for deeply. A very special thanks of love from Charlotte and the family to Randy and Donna and close friend Judy.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where her services will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 11 a.m. to noon. Afterwards all are invited to proceed with the family to the Muncy Cemetery.

Expressions of love may be shared with the family at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.