Lock Haven -- Charlotte R. Breon, 91, of Haines City, Florida, formerly of Lock Haven passed away on January 27, 2021 at Savannah Court of Haines City.

She was born in Milesburg, Centre County on April 21, 1929 to Charles and Dorothy J. Wagner James.

Charlotte lived most of her life in Lock Haven. When her husband Eugene passed away in 1997 she moved to moved to Newport News, Virginia, and then moved to Florida in 2015 to be closer to her family. She enjoyed Sunday dinners and making old family recipes with her daughter. She also enjoyed reading books that her granddaughter Jama gave her and loved discussing them when Jama visited. She also enjoyed spending time with her great grandson Andrew; they enjoyed playing bingo on Saturdays.

Survivors include her daughter; Susan Tysarczyk, two grandchildren; John Tysarczyk, Jr. and Jama Tysaraczyk, great grandson; Andrew Tysarzyk.

In addition to her husband Charlotte was preceded in death by a son; Eugene E. Breon, one brother; Lloyd James, two sisters; Lillian Ruhl and Sue Walker.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven. Officiating will be Pastor Susan Champion of the Mill Hall, Bald Eagle United Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park. Family and friends will be received in the funeral home one hour prior to the services. Current COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

