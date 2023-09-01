Dushore, Pa. — Charlotte M. Rodriguez, 68, of Dushore passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Sunbury Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Born December 14, 1954 in Hammonton, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Bradley) Dilworth.

Charlotte was a graduate of Sullivan County High School. Afterwards, she spent four years honorably serving our country in the U.S. Navy. In 1982, she received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Connecticut in Political Science and Economics, and went on to earn her Juris Doctorate from Temple University School of Law. She worked for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, retiring in 2022.

She was a member of the American Legion, Dushore.

Charlotte enjoyed watching and feeding birds.

She is survived by nieces and nephews, Amanda Rodriguez, Watsontown; Robert Rodriguez, Danville; Emily (Len) Calaman, Charleston, S.C.; Kate Rodriguez, Charleston, S.C.; and Libby Rodriguez, Charleston, S.C.; and a sister-in-law, Susan Rodriguez, Charleston, S.C.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte was preceded in death by two brothers, Donald L. and Jim R. Rodriguez.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery, Sonestown.

Arrangements have been entrusted the Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Rodriguez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.