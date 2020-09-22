Williamsport -- Charlotte M. Meixel, 87, of Williamsport died peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Aristacare at Loyalsock.

Surviving is her husband of 56 years, Lewis M. Meixel, Sr., whom she married on September 5, 1964.

Born November 1, 1933 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Charles and May (McCaslin) Rogers.

Charlotte worked as a waitress at Fry’s Turkey Ranch and Summit Lodge, and also assisted her husband in their seal coating business.

She attended New Covenant Church of Christ. She enjoyed country music shows and taking care of her flowers.

Surviving in addition to her husband are a son, Lewis M. Meixel, Jr. (Paula) of Cogan Station, five grandchildren, six great grandchildren, a sister, Irene Vargasson, and brother Gary Rogers, both of Trout Run.

A funeral service to honor Charlotte’s life will be held 2 p.m. Friday, September 25 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Barbours Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday at Sanders Mortuary.

Memorial contributions in Charlotte’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association on 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes Barre, PA 18740

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.