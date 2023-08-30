Williamsport, Pa. — Charlotte Elizabeth Reitz left this world and entered God’s kingdom after a swift battle with lung cancer. She passed at home surrounded by loved ones, four days prior to her 83rd birthday.

Charlotte was born on August 30, 1940 in Slatington, Pa. (Lehigh Valley). Her father, Hugh Rinker, was a laborer at Trailer Engineering, and her mother, Marjorie Stewart Rinker, was an elementary school teacher of 38 years. Slatington was once the lead supplier in the slate industry and was appropriately named the “blackboard capitol of America,” supplying most of the school and college blackboards throughout the country.

She met her husband Richard “Dick” Reitz originally at a high school car wash in 1957. After graduating from Slatington High School in 1958, the notion of teaching students using those blackboards manufactured in her hometown is what partially prompted Charlotte to attend Kutztown University in 1962 to become a special education teacher. After dating back and forth for a few years, Charlotte and Dick married on June 1, 1963, when Dick, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was on leave while stationed as a K-9 MP during the Cold War in Bitburg, Germany. Charlotte and Dick got married at the Egypt Reformed Church, Egypt, Pa., with the Rev. Kissinger performing ceremonial vows.

Charlotte was a strong advocate for children with special needs. In 1963, she began teaching elementary special education in the Easton School District, Easton, Pa. In March of 1967, Charlotte and Dick moved to Loyalsock Township, Williamsport, as result of Dick’s being stationed at Troop F, Montoursville, as a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper. Charlotte was hired by BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 and began teaching at South Williamsport Area School District, and then for the East Lycoming School District at Carl Renn Elementary School for 6 ½ years. She then enjoyed a 17-year tenure at Becht Elementary School in the Loyalsock Township School District, before teaching her final year at Ward Meyers Elementary in the Muncy School District. She retired as a public-school teacher in 1997 after 30 years of service.

Charlotte and Dick welcomed two sons into this world. On January 12, 1968, Charlotte gave birth to Dr. Matt Reitz, retiring principal at Loyalsock Township High School, Williamsport. On February 6, 1970, she gave birth to their second son, Dr. Mike Reitz, Division Chief Medical Officer at HCA Healthcare, Denver, Colorado.

Charlotte is survived by her loving husband, Dick, her two sons, Matt and Mike, daughters-in-law Karen Mergel Reitz (Matt), Carolyn Kujolic Reitz (Mike), along with her grandchildren Gavin Reitz, Corning, N.Y.; twins Maegan and Madelyn Reitz, Williamsport; Noah Reitz, New York, N.Y.; and Benjamin Reitz, Scottsdale, Arizona. She loved her grandchildren very much and enjoyed spending time with them playing cards, Monopoly, Yahtzee, and watching all the newest clothing styles the twin girls brought home from shopping.

An avid dog lover, Charlotte is also survived by her beloved Maltese, Ellie, her steadfast companion constantly at her side. Always dog lovers and contributors to the SPCA, Charlotte and Dick also enjoyed their previous dogs including Molly, Sammy, Buttons, Yank, Sandy, and Rex — all of which she will meet at the Rainbow Bridge.

Charlotte loved playing shuffleboard at the Harmonia Club, where she and Dick were league champions. Diehard athletics fans, she and Dick attended Penn State football games at Beaver Stadium since 1977. Charlotte loved the Green Bay Packers and Brett Farve. They have also been faithful Loyalsock Township High School sports fans for many years, watching their boys in athletics, and have followed LTHS sports for many years. Charlotte also enjoyed reading, completing crossword puzzles every day, watching The Walking Dead and Outlander, and taking drives with Dick to their property in the woods in Bodines, Pa. Charlotte was most recently a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Williamsport.

Services will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 142 Market St., Williamsport. Visitation will occur from 10 – 11:30 a.m., with a church service to follow at 11:30 a.m. Pastor Brian Vasey will officiate the service.

A private interment will be at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends may donate to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA, 17701.

Online Condolences may be made on Charlotte's obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

