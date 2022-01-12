South Williamsport -- Charlotte E. “Sherry” Hill, 76, of South Williamsport passed away peacefully Monday, January 10, 2022 at Williamsport South.

Surviving is her loving husband of 54 years, Edward E. Hill.

Born February 25, 1945 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Ruth (Klopp) Fuller.

Sherry was a 1963 graduate of South Williamsport High School. She worked at Brodart for 40 years until retirement.

Sherry enjoyed being outside, tending to her flower gardens, and collecting Boyds Bears. She loved attending her grandchildren’s events and being called “Nan.”

Surviving in addition to her husband are two children, Cassandra M. Tompkins (Jeffrey) of Florence, South Carolina and Steven E. Hill (Betty) of Wysox; five grandchildren, Tyler Hill, Kyle Waldman, Rebecca Greene, Caitlin Waldman, and Derek Tompkins; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Susan Snyder (Gary) of South Williamsport and Patricia Herriot (Dwayne) of Jersey Shore; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Steven Fuller and one sister Carol Confer.

A funeral service to honor the life of Sherry will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 14 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Sherry’s name to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr. Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Online condolences can be made on Sherry’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



