Williamsport -- Charlotte A. Trayer was born in Williamsport on July 29, 1930 to Michael and Louise Shebest. A lifelong resident, she passed away peacefully at home on October 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack, and her cherished son, John.

Charlotte lived a full and active life. A member of the Williamsport Country Club since 1952, she excelled on the golf course. She was the Ladies Club Champion of 1988, 2004 Ladies Senior Champion and 2006 Ladies Member Guest Champion as well as many others.

In addition to her love of golf, she was a lifelong bowler, a volunteer at area nursing homes and a member of the Junior League. She retired from the Medical Records Department of the Williamsport Hospital.

Charlotte's greatest joy of life came from loving and caring for Jack and John. She was a wonderful cook, seamstress and knitter. She also took great pleasure in tending her flowers and plants. Many an hour was spent in her yard.

Charlotte was always there lending a helping hand to anyone in need. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 16 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, 326 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, with her pastor Rev. William Corcoran officiating. Burial will follow in Wildwood Cemetery. In keeping with CDC guidelines a mask and social distancing will be required at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Charlotte's name may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services have been entrusted with handling arrangements.