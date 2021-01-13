Linden -- Charles W. Tice Sr., 85, of Linden passed away in his home on December 24, 2020.

He was born on March 7, 1935, in McConnellsburg, Pa., a son of Anna Catherine Peck and Leroy Tice. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Charles worked at Electrolux Vacuum, and then retired from the maintenance department at Chambersburg Hospital.

Charles was a veteran of the United States Army and served from July of 1958 to July of 1960.

Charles is survived by five children, Darlene Kline, Charles W. Tice Jr., Penny L. Grissinger, Tray Tice, and Charles Carson. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, and a brother, Harold Cooper.

In addition to his parents, Charles is predeceased by one daughter, Ginger Tice Cosner, and two granddaughters, Amanda Grissinger and Tammie Schroli.

There will be a burial at the convenience of the family at Indiantown Gap Military Cemetery, Annville, Pa.

Crouse Funeral Home& Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.