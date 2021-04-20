Williamsport -- Charles W. Shaffer, Jr., 78, of Williamsport died peacefully Saturday, April 17, 2021 at home surrounded by family.

Born September 9, 1942 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Charles, Sr. and Helen (Cathcart) Shaffer.

Charlie worked as a business executive for Sears Corporation. He was an avid golfer and loved sports of all kinds. Charlie had a gregarious personality that could fill a room and will always be remembered for the stories he told with his added embellishments.

Surviving are four children, Cece, Tom, Marcia, and Michelle; five grandchildren; two siblings, Kay Taggart and Nancy Roupp, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to his parents Charlie was preceded in death by his biggest cheerleader and wife of 42 years Rose Marie (Noviello) Shaffer in 2005, an infant son, David Michael and two sisters, Anne Moon and Beverly Emig.

In keeping with Charlie's wishes no services will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made in Charlie's name to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care & Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 for the wonderful care that was provided to him.

