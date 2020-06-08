South Williamsport -- Charles W. Prince, Sr., 76, of South Williamsport passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Jersey Shore on April 10, 1944 to the late Charles I. and Ruth (Miller) Prince.

Charles worked in maintenance as a supervisor for the Lycoming county prison and courthouse. His favorite pastimes were hunting and fishing. Charles loved being a pappy. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, entire family and his fur babies, Cookie and Tiny. Charles married the former Christie A. Feaster on July 24, 1998.

In addition to his wife of 21 years, Charles is survived by four sons, Charles W. Prince, Jr., Louisiana; Michael S. (Michelle) Prince, West Lafayette, Indiana; Jamie (Bonnie) Prince, Trout Run; and Scott (Allie) Prince, Sr., South Williamsport; two daughters, Lori (Kevin) Weaver, Muncy; and Jennifer (Darryl) Shoemaker, Unityville; 17 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, three sisters, Donna (John) Bower, Antes Fort; Joann (Ron) Confer, Jersey Shore; and Sherry (Charles) Etters, Jersey Shore; and several nieces and nephews.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, two grandsons, Conner William Prince and Nicholas Weaver; and a great granddaughter, Arya Grace Mahon.

A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, June 10 at 4 p.m. at Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport with Pastor David Bremigen officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

