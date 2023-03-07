Montoursville, Pa. — Charles W. Lafferty, Sr., 78, of Montoursville passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Valley View Nursing Center in Montoursville.

He was born in Pottsville on Feb. 10, 1945 to the late Charles and Jean (Webber) Lafferty. Charles attended North West College of Wyoming in Wyoming, where he earned an associate’s degree and played football. He was married to the late Sara Jane (Curnow) on June 26, 1965. They shared 56 wonderful years together until her passing in Jan. of 2022.

Charles worked as a boiler service technician and inspector. He was part owner of CCSI co. for over 40 years and also worked for Trojan Boiler Service until his retirement. Charles was a member of Second United Presbyterian Church in Pottsville. He loved and cherished his wife Sara Jane and adored his children and grandchildren. Pop liked to share many stories and memories with his family and grandchildren, especially. Chuck had a love and interest in model trains, stemming from his family history. He liked oldies music and loved his old Ford 1964 F-100 truck. Chuck would help anyone he possibly could in any way that he could, always giving back to those in need. He always put others before himself.

Charles is survived by two sons, Charles W. Lafferty, Jr. of North Carolina; and Edward Lafferty of Hughesville; two daughters, Lisa Lafferty of Montoursville; and Hattie Lafferty of Muncy; seven grandchildren, Mathew (Britney) Pelleschi, Jessica Pelleschi, Nicholia, Nolen, Chris and Paige Lafferty and Ashley Everetts; five great grandchildren, Landen, Ryu, Kyu, Jack, and Juniper; a brother, William “Bill” Lafferty; a sister, Beverly Svrcek; nieces and nephews, Curtis, Michael, Tracey and Carrie; and a special canine companion, Lily.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Charles’ life from 1 - 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation and Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.

If you wish to honor Chuck’s memory, please donate to a charity of your choice or help someone in need.

