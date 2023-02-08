Sunbury, Pa. — Charles W. Dyer, 89, of Sunbury passed away on Saturday February 4, 2023 at the Gatehouse. He was the loving husband of the late Sara Jane (Gelnett) Dyer, who also passed this year on January 7.

Born in Paxinos on July 23, 1933, he was a son of the late Arthur Dyer and Anna Luke. Charles worked diligently through life. He retired from Holsum Bakery after 40 years as a baker, and after retirement, continued working full-time as a butcher for Weis and National Beef. He attended Irish Valley Methodist Church and enjoyed new cars and watching NASCAR.

Surviving are his three daughters, Gayle Kiessling (Charles) of Williamsport, Gloria Karasek (Chuck Unger) of South Williamsport, and Valerie Hasselman of Williamsport. He also leaves behind to cherish his memory five grandchildren, Benjamin and Kathryn Kiessling, Spencer and MacKenzie Karasek, and Jocelyn Hasselman; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Declan Nickles, all of whom affectionately called him “Pap.”

Along with his parents and wife, Charles was also predeceased by his granddaughter, Sara Hasselman and two sisters, Betty Smith and Anna Peebles.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday February 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport, with the Reverend Tom Brokaw officiating. The family will receive friends prior from 10 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Northumberland Memorial Park in Stonington.

Online condolences and memorial contributions to assist the family with final expenses may be made on Charles’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

