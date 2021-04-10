Williamsport -- Charles W. “Charlie” Yanney, 70, of Jacksonville, Florida and formerly of Williamsport, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Normandy Park ER.

Born August 21, 1950 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Edward and Evelyn (Brown) Yanney.

Charlie was a self-employed truck driver for many years. He was a life member of the NRA and American Legion. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, and fishing.

Surviving are two sisters Candy Crouse (Dale), of Trout Run and Carol Sponenberg (Bob) of Montoursville; three children Keven Yanney (Sheila), of Texas, Krista Sampsell (Jeff) and Michelle Crawford (Andy), both of Muncy; seven grandchildren; a cousin Kenny Gough, of Nesbit; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Chris Harper.

A graveside service to honor the life of Charlie will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15 in Montoursville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlie’s name to the National Rifle Association of America. 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com