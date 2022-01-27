Montoursville -- Charles W. “Charlie” Kuhns, 96, of Montoursville died Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born August 20, 1925, in Montoursville, he was a son of the late Phillip and Ella (Fry) Kuhns.

Charlie attended Montoursville Schools and retired in 1983 from Halls Motor Transit after having worked there for 34 years. He was a member of the Friends Church, Hughesville, Eureka Lodge #335 F. & A. M., Good Sam Camping Club, Tri County Campers, NCT Camping Club, and a former member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

In his free time Charlie enjoyed antique tractors, watching RFD TV, especially the series on trains and locomotives, camping at his river lot, and above all, spending time with his family.

Surviving is a daughter, Barbara R. (David) Shaffer of Montoursville; three grandchildren, Kenneth (Teresa) Shaffer of Montoursville, Timothy Shaffer of Montoursville, Zachary (Ericka) Shaffer of Trout Run; seven great-grandchildren, Christopher Shaffer, Rachel Shaffer, Ericka Shaffer, Brendon Shaffer, Adrian Shaffer, Cadence Shaffer, and Rylynn Baver; two special nephews, Roy Schultz Jr. who came every morning to visit and take him to breakfast, and Randy (Cathy) Brooks who took him to tractor shows; and two dear friends, Steve (Pat Doebler) Bender who took him to breakfast at Kathy’s Café, and Christina Ketchum who was always by Pappy’s side to help him out in anyway.

In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, the former Ella J. Wagner; a great-grandson, Layne Charles Shaffer; a brother, Thomas Kuhns; and three sisters, Mary Leavy, Clara Brooks, and Norma Harris.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, January 31, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E. Water Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Dan Cale officiating. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 30, at the funeral home. Masks will be required for all individuals attending the visitation and funeral services.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

