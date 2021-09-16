Loyalsock Twp. -- Charles T. “Tom” Evenden, III, 73, of Loyalsock passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Embassy at Loyalsock surrounded by his family.

He was married on August 30, 1975 to the former Deborah J. “Debbie” (Eaker) and they have shared 46 years as husband and wife.

Tom was born on May 10, 1948 in Williamsport and was the son of the late Charles T. and Mary Jane (Hoskins) Evenden, II. He graduated from Loyalsock High School in 1966. He served with the U.S. Navy. He worked and retired from Winchester Optical after 27 years’ service. He was a member of Faxon Kenmar Methodist Church and the Young Men’s Republican Club. He enjoyed hunting, golf, western movies, Penn State and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In addition to his wife Debbie, he is survived by two sons; Shane M. Evenden (Heather) of Salisbury, N.C. and Chad T. Evenden (Chloe) of Lock Haven, two daughters; Tia M. Cole (Jesse) of Cogan Station and Alyss E. Karschner (Justin) of Muncy, seven grandchildren and one more due in October and mother-in-law; Carolyn M. Eaker of Loyalsock. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister; Gail Susan Younes and brother-in-law; Joseph Younes.

There will be no services held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Young Men’s Republican Club, marked annual Christmas Drive, 621 Washington Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.



