Williamsport -- Charles S. "Stan" Weaver, 90, of Williamsport died peacefully on September 12, 2021 at The Gatehouse.

Born April 15, 1931 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late S. Calvin and E. Edna (Rhoads) Weaver. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Dori (Drawbaugh) Weaver, whom he married on January 1, 1951. Surviving in addition to his wife is a son, Craig (Gale) Weaver; two granddaughters: Addie (Matthew Bruce) Weaver of Dexter, Michigan; Kacie (Dave) Doty of Apalachin, New York; and four great-grandchildren: Nora and Rowan Bruce and Allie and Emilie Doty. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Lee Weaver.

Stan graduated from South Williamsport High School in 1949. He was a printer by trade and worked at the Grit Publishing Company for over 40 years. He was also well-known in the area as a square dance caller. He was past president of the Lycoming Creek Sportsman's Association and the American Folk Music Association. He was a member of numerous local groups including the Consolidated Sportsman's, the Free Masons and the Tiadaghton Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. He served as a Deputy Game Protector for many years. Stan attended the Garden View Church of Christ.

He could do more with a computer and technology better than most who were half his age. He created many personalized cards, newsletters for several local organizations, calendars and bulletins for his church and he won a national award for his work with The Minuteman, a quarterly newsletter of the Pa Society of the Sons of the American Revolution.

Stan enjoyed spending time with his family, working on his computer, football games, especially Penn State, listening to music and taking drives through the country. For many years he enjoyed his motorcycle and camping along the Loyalsock Creek near Hillsgrove. He was very handy and creative. His niece once said that a shed he built could withstand a nuclear blast.

A memorial service to honor the life of Stan will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 19 at Garden View Church of Christ, 1914 Princeton Ave. Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m., Sunday at Church.

In lieu of flowers, if you'd like to make a donation to honor Stan's life, please consider Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701 or Garden View Church of Christ, 1941 Princeton Ave. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Due to current health concerns the family requests that you wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. If you have been exposed to COVID-19 recently, please refrain from attending services. A recording of the service will be available on Stan’s memorial page.

