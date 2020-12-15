Williamsport -- Charles Richard “Dick” Sharar of Williamsport passed away early Sunday morning, December 13, 2020 at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center.

He was the son of the late Frank and Evelyn (MacGinnis) Sharar, born on June 23, 1933.

Dick served his country in the Korean War as a Sergeant, USMC, 1st Marine Division. Upon returning, Dick earned his BA from Lycoming College and spent his career working in the commercial real estate business at the former Wenzel Rider and Lester F. Bower Insurance and Real Estate Companies. He played an instrumental role in bringing the Lycoming Mall to Northcentral Pennsylvania.

Dick was past President of the Young Men’s Republican Club of Williamsport and also served as campaign manager for former State Senator Henry Hager.

When Dick retired, he moved to his favorite place outside of Williamsport, the forest of Pine Creek Valley where he spent twenty years fishing and enjoying the wilderness.

Dick was a man of honor and high integrity with a dry sense of humor. He always said laughter with family and the friends he met throughout his life allowed him to live to the ripe age of 87.

Surviving are Dick’s four daughters Pam Cooper and Denise Sharar of Montoursville, Shelly (Paul) Baggett of Johnson City, Tennessee, Stephanie (Tony) Winsock of Dallas, Pa., and son Rick (Kristine) Sharar of Pittsburgh, eight grandchildren Jerry (Amy) Casale and Rocky Casale, both of Pittsburgh, Jim Baggett of Franklin, Tennessee, Michael Baggett of Johnson City, Tennessee, Natasha (Ben) Hasting of San Diego, California, Jonathan (Kristy) Jankowsky of Athens, Pa., Sarah Sharar and Ava Sharar both of Sewickley, Pa., and three great grandchildren, Adaleigh Rose Jankowsky, Kash Brian Jankowsky and Sunny Jean Jankowsky all of Athens, Pa.

Dick was preceded in death by his brothers James H. Sharar of Baltimore, MD and Stephen T. Sharar of Johnson City, and his ex-wife Dolores Cuozzo Spooner with whom he was married for thirty-one years.

The family extends their sincere gratitude to all of the healthcare providers and volunteers at Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center for their patience and kindness to Dick during his time there.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, December 18, 2020 at 9 a.m. officiated by Rev. John Chmil, St. Ann Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Road, Williamsport. A committal ceremony will be held at Wildwood Cemetery following the service. There will be no visitation.

A committal ceremony will be held at Wildwood Cemetery following the service. There will be no visitation.

All arrangements have been entrusted to the Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Williamsport.