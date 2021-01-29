Allenwood -- Charles R. Kerstetter, 86, of Allenwood passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at his home.

Born September 16, 1934 in Milton, he was the son of the late John Richard and Kathryn Virginia (Miller) Kerstetter. On December 22, 1984 he married the former Deborah R. McCormick and they have celebrated 36 years of marriage.

A 1952 graduate of Milton High School, he served in the U.S. Army from January 18, 1954 through January 10, 1957, mostly in Germany.

He retired from West Company, Montgomery on September 16, 1999 where he had worked 17 years. Earlier in life he worked at the former Philco-Ford/Zenith Audio Division, Watsontown.

He was a lifetime member of the Clear View Rod & Gun Club and enjoyed the time spent there with his family hunting and fishing.

He loved living in the country where he could hunt, fish, gather wood for the winter, gardening, and mowing his fields with his John Deere tractor. He loved spending time with his children, attending their soccer, baseball, football, and basketball games. For the last eight years, helping care for his twin grandchildren meant the world to him. They gave him so much joy and laughter. They made his days worthwhile. He would take them to the park and let them play for hours. What he wouldn’t do to get a hug from Sophie and Chase, who meant so much to him.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Deb Kerstetter, are his children: Charles H. “Chuck” Kerstetter of New Columbia; Amber L. Kerstetter of Allenwood; Charles R. “Bob” Kerstetter, Jr. of Watsontown; and Tammy Kerstetter of Lewisburg; seven grandchildren: Chase, Sophie, Cody, Shelby, Bobbi, Jade, and Tony; numerous great-grandchildren; four sisters: Dorothy J. VonBlohm of New Columbia, Kathryn V. Keiser of Watsontown, Jane Boyer of Millmont, June S. Danowsky of Lewisburg, and Sharon L Erb, Milton; and a brother, Ralph D. Kerstetter of Milton.

Preceding him in death were five brothers: Elwood, Herbert, Kenneth, John, and Dale Kerstetter, and three sisters: Winifred Laubach, Florence Betty Hayes, and Mary A. Brown.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 from 12 to 1 p.m. at Community Christian Church, Route 15, Allenwood where the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Dennis D. Huratiak officiating. Burial will follow in Uniontown Cemetery, Allenwood.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in his memory be made to Community Christian Church, PO Box 34, Allenwood PA 17810.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com