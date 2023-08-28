Williamsport, Pa. — Charles R. Ferguson, Sr., 88, of Williamsport passed away at The Gatehouse on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Charlie was born in Williamsport on Jan. 15, 1935, a son of Elwood L. and Evelyn M. (O’Brien) Ferguson, Sr.

He was a 50-year member of the Loyalsock Lions and served as president for three terms. He was also recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellowship. Charlie was also a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

He had been employed at Aspen Tree Service, was co-owner with his wife Mary of Ferguson’s Tavern, and retired from DCNR Bureau of Forestry.

His wife of 29 years, the former Mary M. (Steele) Ritter, died July 24, 2003. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Elwood L. Ferguson, Jr. and a step-son, Stephen E. Ritter.

Surviving are a daughter; Peggy A. Stewart of Oxbridge, Mass.; son, Charles R. (Louise) Ferguson, Jr. of Linden; step-son, Richard G. Ritter (Karen) of Debary, Fla.; step-daughter Christina M. (Joseph) Smith; a sister, Connie Winter of Cogan Station, and numerous grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W. 4th St., Williamsport with the Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. The family will receive friends in the church’s portico one hour prior to mass. Burial will follow mass at Assumption Church Cemetery in Cascade Twp.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to the Salvation Army, 457 Market Street, Williamsport, or to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3301 Wahoo Drive, Williamsport.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register or share fond memory.

