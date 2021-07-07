Lock Haven -- Charles R. “Charlie” Wyble, 76, of Lock Haven passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was married in 1968 to the former Geraldine R. (Dullen) who survives, and they have shared 52 years as husband and wife.

Charles was born in Lock Haven on June 20, 1945 and was the son of the late Charles H. and Ruby (Allen) Wyble. He graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in 1965. He served with the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed woodburning, cooking and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife Geraldine, he is survived by two daughters; Kelly J. White (Steve) of Castanea and Wendy K. Spangler (Chris) of Lock Haven and three grandchildren; Sawyer White, Qy Spangler and Enya Spangler.

Interment will be held in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are being handled by Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

Send condolences at www.rearickcarpenter.com

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Wyble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



