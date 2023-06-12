Montgomery, Pa. — Charles R. “Charlie” Wright, 85, of Montgomery died on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, surrounded by his family.

Born June 9, 1937 in Old Lycoming Township, he was a son of the late W. Malcolm and Loie L. (Barto) Wright. On October 27, 1989, he married the former Sandra Golder, who survives. Together they celebrated 33 years of marriage.

Charlie attended the Montgomery Schools. He worked as a maintenance mechanic for several manufacturers in the area.

Charlie was a lifetime member of St. John’s Lutheran “Brick” Church, Montgomery.

He was a former member of the Montgomery Lions Club. Charlie served on the Water and Sewer Authority and the Centennial Committee for Montgomery, and was also a member of the Montgomery Historical Society.

Charlie enjoyed traveling, gardening, raising chickens, and woodworking. He was fond of John Deere tractors and listening to country and Irish music.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Debra (Douglas) Engelman, of Milton, David Wright, of Williamsport, Gayle (John) Kiessling, of Muncy, and Mark Foresman, of Hughesville; one brother, O. Michael Wright, of Montgomery; one sister, Holly (Bill) Hoover, of Watsontown; five grandchildren, Meghan (Christopher) Young, Corey Engelman (Liliana Matos), Michelle (Steven) Wallace, Michael (Ashley) Wright, and Christopher (Bethann Poust) Foresman; five great-grandchildren, Cadence and Madison Young, Kami and Sklyar Wright, and Amelia Wallace; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Sylvia (Moll) Wright; five brothers, and three sisters.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1 at St. John’s Lutheran “Brick” Church, 196 Brick Church Rd., Montgomery, where a Celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. with James Girven officiating.

If friends so desire, memorial contributions in Charlie’s memory may be made to St. John’s Lutheran “Brick” Church, 196 Brick Church Rd., Montgomery, PA 17752.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

