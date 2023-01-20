Lock Haven, Pa. — Charles R. “Charlie” Wagner, 85, of Lock Haven, formerly of Woolrich, passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at the UPMC Williamsport Hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born in Altoona on January 6, 1938 to David and Della Shadle Wagner.

Charlie was a graduate of the Altoona High School and was united in marriage to the former Patti Morris on July 2, 1966. She preceded him in death on January 13, 2017.

Charlie had been employed and retired from the Woolrich Woolen Mills after working there for 38 years. He also had been employed part time at the Weis Store in Lock Haven and had been a Sexton at the Woolrich United Methodist Church. He was a bowling coach of the Woolrich Youth League, and had been a Little League Umpire for 25 plus years.

He is survived by two daughters; Kirstin L. Harrow of Lock Haven and Liesl Kreischer of Bloomsburg, five grandchildren Zakery Kreischer, Lexus Kreischer, Terry Harrow III, Jonathan Harrow, Kathryn Harrow, a brother; Richard Wagner of Altoona, and a sister, Shirley Coltabaugh of Altoona.

In addition to his wife Patti, Charlie was preceded in death by his brothers Robert Wagner, Gerald Wagner, Kenneth Wagner, and a sister, Cathy Smith.

A memorial service for Charles R. Wagner will be held at the Woolrich United Methodist Church, 1080 Park Avenue, Woolrich, on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. Family and friends will be received in the church one hour prior to services. Officiating will be Pastor Laura King. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Charlie’s name can be made to the Woolrich United Methodist Church.

Services are under the direction of the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven, PA. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.gedonfuneralhomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook Page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.