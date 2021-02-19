Muncy -- Charles Oney “Lightning” Little, 87, of Muncy, cast aside mortal cares and pain, entering eternal rest on February 7, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

The third born of seven children to Oney M. and Lottie Potter Little, Charles (Chuck/Charlie) was born on the evening of September 30, 1933 near Nordmont, Sullivan County, in an area known as Long Brook.

Charles grew up in Muncy, but spent every possible minute on the farms of either his paternal grandparents or his maternal uncle in Sullivan County.

From an early age, he developed a lifelong love of the mountains, forests, streams, and the creatures thereof. All his life, he was happiest in the out of doors, hunting, fishing or just enjoying lazy hours of quiet solitude in concert with nature.

He graduated from Muncy High School, Class of 1952. He enlisted in the Army shortly afterward and became a proud member of the Army Corp of Combat Engineers.

After basic training, he was stationed in California preparatory to assignment in Korea. It was there he met and married his first wife, Marian Delaney on October 1, 1953. The marriage was cut short when she died in a fiery auto accident on October 17, 1953.

Upon discharge, he returned to the Muncy area, holding a variety of jobs until moving to New York for several years.

On December 5, 1959, at his eldest brother Ben’s wedding, he met the sister of the bride, Joyce Poust of Hughesville, literally sweeping her off her feet and later marrying her on August 18, 1962.

After marriage, Charles and Joyce lived briefly in New York State, then moved back to the Muncy area where Charles held a variety of manufacturing jobs, for several years had his own business, Little’s Appliance Service, and retired in June, 1990 from the former Sprout Waldron in Muncy.

Together Charles and Joyce shared 58 years of glorious happiness in marriage. Always happiest together or with family, be it relaxing at home, hunting, fishing wherever and whenever the notion struck or going for long car rides. Charles and Joyce made many beautiful memories during their years together, now so tragically cut short.

Joyce survives as do two sons born of the marriage, Eric L. of Muncy and Lance M. at home.

Also surviving are 2 sisters, Audrey deParde, Interlaken, N.Y., Genevieve Wilson, Odessa, N.Y., a brother, Fred of Ithaca, N.Y., and a sister-in-law, Wanda Little of Muncy.

He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Leroy (Ben) and Dennis, a sister Barbara and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Keeping with the wishes of the decedent, there will be no services.

Charles will be cremated and when Joyce rejoins him, their ashes will be combined and scattered in a hemlock grove.

Time I lay thee to rest Oh lover of mine, My lonely heart is broken, I must bide for a time. Walk slowly my love For I’ll follow behind Until once again We join unbroken for all time.

**Ieota**

