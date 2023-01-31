Northumberland, Pa. — Charles Nelson Smith, 88, a resident of Nottingham Village, Northumberland, and formerly of Milton, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. He fought a courageous battle with cancer for 37 years.

Charles was born on December 23, 1934 in the Exchange/White Hall area of Montour County, the son of the late Chester and Gladys (Houseknecht) Smith. He graduated from the former North-Mont High School in 1952.

On July 3, 1954, he married the former Ann L. Eichenlaub, the love of his life, at Moreland Community Church by the Rev. Clay Reed. They met at a church youth meeting of two churches pastored by Rev. Reed.

Charles and Ann lived and raised their family in the White Hall/Exchange area for over 40 years.

He was a life long member of the White Hall Baptist Church. He served in many groups and leadership positions for the church.

Charles was a hard working, dedicated man, from working on the farms of neighbors and relatives, to working in various capacities at TRW in Danville for 41 years, retiring in 1997.

He was a Charter Member of the Turbotville Lions Club, and he was a lifetime member of the Danville Moose. He served as assistant treasurer of the TRW Credit Union for 11 years. He was a tax collector for Anthony Township, Montour County for 12 years, and he served as a director in the Warrior Run School District.

In his earlier years he enjoyed hunting, gardening, NASCAR races, working on cars, going to the Jersey shore with his family, and lake fishing in Charleston Lake, Ontario, Canada. Later in life, he enjoyed crossword puzzles, going out for breakfast at many local restaurants with his numerous friends, and sitting on his front porch visiting with his neighbors.

Charles was a multi talented, knowledgeable “fixer,” builder, carpenter, and mechanic. He loved nothing more than helping people and passing along his knowledge and skills to others.

Charles is survived by his son Doane Kim Smith and daughter-in-law Dana (Carbaugh) Smith of Oxford, Alabama, his daughter Dena K. Smith-Reichley and son-in-law Kim Reichley of Lewisburg, his granddaughter Tara Balliet and her husband Daniel of Oxford, Alabama, and his brother Wayne K. Smith of Exchange.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ann on February 17, 2013.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services.

Anyone wishing to make contributions in memory of Charles can donate to White Hall Baptist Church, 945 White Hall Road, Danville, PA 17821.

Final Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Service, PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

