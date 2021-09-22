Williamsport -- Charles N. "Charlie" Stuart, 65, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital.

Born July 26, 1956, in Williamsport, he was the son of the late Nathan W. and Jean (Otto) Stuart.

Charlie was faced with many battles of health and limitations from birth. Through these vulnerabilities he showed perseverance and inner strength. He was able to show anyone that met him a perspective on life to enjoy the simple things in life. Charlie absolutely loved and enjoyed his jump rope and slinky.

Surviving is his niece Laura M. Osenbach, two sisters Janice Kachoogian and Mary Louise Ewing and many other nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Patricia Rolley.

A funeral service to honor the life of Charlie will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport with the Rev. Kenneth R. Wagner-Pizza officiating. A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. until time of service.

Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family in Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charlie’s name to Special Books by Special Kids at https://sbsk.org/donate-to-sbsk-today/ which is a non-profit organization that supports the acceptance and inclusion of all members of the neurodiverse community.

E-Condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.



