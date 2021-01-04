Williamsport -- Charles “Bink” N. Hess Jr., 81, of Williamsport, passed away at the Gatehouse on December 31, 2020.

Bink was born in Williamsport on November 7, 1939, a son of Charles N., Sr. and Martha E. (Wheeler) Hess.

He was a graduate of the Williamsport High School class of 1957, and was employed at Stroehmann Bakeries for thirty years before retiring, he then continued working for the Williamsport Wirerope from 1994-2005.

He enjoyed going to antique car shows, he was an avid bowler, and enjoyed watching NASCAR and the New York Yankees.

Charles and his wife, the former June L. Kling, celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on June 16, 2020. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Karen L. Stoner and Debra A. Hess, both of Williamsport, a grandchild, Heather L. Stoner, a great grandchild, Amia L. Love as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, a grandchild, Matthew S. Stoner, and a great grandchild, Asyuel L. Pinkney, sisters, Patricia A. Hayes, Betty Jean Hess preceded him in death.

The family will receive family and friends at funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

In keeping with CDC Guidelines, a mask and proper social distancing will be required.

A funeral service will be held at a time to be determined at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 East Third Street, Williamsport. Burial will follow at Montoursville Cemetery.

