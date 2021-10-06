Hughesville -- Charles M. Aderhold of Hughesville and Riverview, Florida, died on Sept 27,2021, at home.

Born on September 7, 1932, In Hughesville, he was the son of C. Issac Aderhold and Cora (Barber). He was married to Gloria Aderhold (Bender), celebrating 63 years of marriage on August 4,2021.

Charles retired from American Legion Post 35 after serving 36 years as manager of Post 35 and the Bright/Clean Laundromat. He was previously employed 19 years by Sprout Waldron. He was a life member at Post #35.

Charles enjoyed his home in Florida, Yankee’s, and especially his Shih Tzu pups.

He was preceded in death by father, mother, infant sister, and stepmother Margaret Neufer Aderhold.

In keeping Charles wishes, graveside services will be private held at the convenience of the family at Picture Rocks cemetery.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions be mailed to the Lycoming County SPCA, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

