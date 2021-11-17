Allenwood -- Charles LaRue Berger, 91, of Allenwood passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Charles was born July 28, 1930 in Montgomery and is the son of the late Lislie A. and the late Maraim (Hering) Berger. He married Beverly M. Bender on October 14, 1950, and shared 71 years of marriage.

Charles served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean war. He was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church of Elimsport who loved to fish, hunt, and watch the Phillies play ball. He also enjoyed cutting firewood, mowing the lawn, and spending time in the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife; Beverly M. (Bender) Berger, a daughter; Jody L. (Kathy) Berger of Pensacola, Florida, two sons; Charles B. (Joan) Berger of Allenwood, James L. Berger of Watsontown, four grandchildren; Adriane Delullo of Montgomery, Adam Berger of Allenwood, Alyssa Rung, Quinn Berger both of Muncy, eight great grandchildren; Gabriella, Rocco, Lucas, Adason, Alexa, Maisy, Ellie, and Myles.

In addition to his parents, Charles was predeceased by a daughter; Roxy Berger, a brother, Les Berger, and by a sister; Audrey Ferris.

In keeping with Charles wishes there will be no services.

In memory of Charles, memorial contributions may be made to St. Johns United Methodist Church of Elimsport, 715 Pikes Peak Rd. Allenwood, PA 17810.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

