Williamsport -- Charles L. Wirth, Sr. 101, of Williamsport, went peacefully with the Lord on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Born July 12, 1918 in Williamsport, he was a son of Elmer E. and Dora C. (Heyler) Wirth. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years Marion E. (Rice) Wirth on May 2, 2013.

Charles was a 1936 graduate of Williamsport High School and a 1938 graduate of Dickinson Seminary (Lycoming College). He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII.

Charles retired as a supervisor at Bethlehem Steel after 42 years. He was a life member of First United Methodist Church. He enjoyed watching Penn State Football, yard work, gardening, riding his tractor, and reading the daily newspaper. His greatest joy in life was his family.

Surviving are two sons Charles L. Wirth, Jr. (Bobbie) of Loyalsock Twp. and John E. “Jack” Wirth (Nancy) of Cogan Station, two grandchildren Matthew Wirth (Brittany) and Sarah Stake (Jared), two great grandchildren Charleigh Rose Wirth and Hunter Madison Wirth, two step-grandchildren Bill Ryan and Kelly Brieger and four step-great grandchildren Billie and Kevin Ryan and Alexandra and Gracie Brieger.

He was preceded in death by a brother Paul Wirth.

A graveside service will be held privately in Wildwood Cemetery.

A service to celebrate his life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Charles’s name may be made to First United Methodist Church 604 Market St. Williamsport, PA 17701 or Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd Williamsport, PA 17701.

