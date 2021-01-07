Williamsport -- Charles John Colocino, Jr., 68, formerly of Williamsport, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at his daughters home in Jersey Shore.

Born March 10, 1952 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Charles John Sr. and Edna May (Dewald) Colocino.

John graduated from Williamsport High School and later from the former Williamsport Area Community College, now Penn College, earning an associate’s degree in tooling technology.

He worked at J&L Precision Machine Company, and later retired from General Dynamics.

John was a member of the Zafar Grotto Rafaz Club, South Williamsport.

He loved sports, including playing baseball and basketball and coaching his children in their youth. John also enjoyed hunting.

Surviving are his four children, Charles J. Colocino III and his wife, Ann, of Northampton, Brenda Helm and her husband, Matt, of Jersey Shore, Cindy Hein and her husband, Charles, of Severn, Maryland, and Michael Colocino and his wife, Missy, of Lake Wylie, South Carolina; his companion, Hawa Gaye, of Allentown; two sisters, Carol Bower and her husband, Steve, of South Williamsport, and Maryann Smeltzer and her husband, Steve, of Jersey Shore; 11 grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one sister, Pam Colocino.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in John’s memory may be made to the ALS Association through www.myremembrance.com, which will provide the family with a personalized keepsake that lists every donor’s name who so graciously donated in his memory.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.