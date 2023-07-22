Avis, Pa. — July 18, 2023, Charles James Probst, 78, of Avis, Pa. passed away peacefully at home with his family at his side after valiantly fighting cancer during his final days. On that last day, the mountains lifted and the streams of his outdoor travels ushered him to Heaven for his eternal rest with the Lord.

Charley, the eldest of three brothers with Edward (MaryLou) Probst of Williamsport and John (Dauna) Probst of Castenea, was born on August 16, 1944, to Charles and Eleanor Probst in Chester, Pa. His early job, which he held down while in high school, was working at Foster Heller’s service station as a technician in Avis. In 1962, he graduated from Jersey Shore High School and went on to graduate from Lock Haven State College in 1966 where he earned a Bachelor's of Science Degree in Elementary Education and a Minor in Special Education.

He started his teaching career in Solanco High School (Lancaster) as a Special Ed teacher in 1967 and then returned to the area that he loved to teach for over 30 years at Jersey Shore Elementary. Many students to this day still remember him as their favorite teacher as he always made the students feel special while teaching in a unique style to each as an individual. His love of teaching carried on through the years where his love of the outdoors was shared for over 25 years at his favorite job as an Environmental Interpretation Technician and also as a Park Ranger at Little Pine State Park in Waterville, Pa.

His love of the outdoors was also shared as a Hunter Safety Instructor for over 50 years in conjunction with the North Central Region of the Pennsylvania Game Commission. In those five decades, he was able to share his own outdoor experiences and help to instill a zest for the outdoors to literally thousands of incoming young hunting enthusiasts. This was a joy of his as Charley was an experienced outdoorsman with a vast knowledge of skills in hunting, fishing, trapping. and more, which were also showcased on his son’s outdoors television show where Charley was always the highlight. Just this past Winter and most recent Spring you would have found him in the woods and streams where he harvested his deer, many fish that he always filleted for his neighbors, and his largest turkey ever at 24 pounds that carried a paintbrush (wide) for a beard as he so noted to all that would listen. Some of his numerous highlights of his outdoors lifestyle was receiving his 50 year Hunter Safety Instructors badge a couple years ago and also receiving the Pennsylvania Trapper’s Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.

He was a member of the Avis United Methodist Church where he enjoyed the fellowship with his Christian friends and neighbors. He also felt this spirituality and closeness to God when he was anywhere in the outdoors or out in the field. His generosity held no bounds and his easy-going personality left everyone with a feeling of joy as he truly cared for each and every path that he crossed. He portrayed kindness and caring to all and he would always lend a helping hand to those in need. He was a special friend to many and he appreciated each and every one of those friendships in return. He also had a love of sports. His passion for sports started as a young man on his HS basketball team through the time that he played fast pitch softball for many years in the local area. This passion for sports carried on through all of the Philadelphia sports teams at any point during the year with the Phillies, the Eagles, the Flyers, and the Sixers being mainstays in his daily conversations.

He will be greatly missed by Linda (Ingerick) Probst, his wife of 53 years whom he shared a very loving relationship, his two children, Alan Charles Probst, Bear Creek, Pa. and Sheree (Justin) Forney of Frederick, Maryland; plus his three Grandchildren Rachel Renee and Owen Mark Forney and Hunter Charles Probst. His love for his Grandchildren could be seen at any of their sporting events, their annual family trips to Little Pine State Park, or the many times that he would share a story or his love for the outdoors with them. He was always practicing his jokes and playing the prankster with his grandchildren as they were truly the light in his ever loving soul.

Charley did everything with honesty and integrity. He had very strong values and was well liked by everyone, mostly due to his positive energy. Charley had incredible patience and his legacy will carry on forever reminding us all that we are in control our own attitudes. He chose to live a life of meaningful acts of love and service, like Christ modeled for us all.

Celebration of Life service will be held at the Avis United Methodist Church, 215 Prospect Avenue, Avis, on July 29. Viewing services will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with the Funeral service from 4 to 5 p.m. Following this, all are welcome to join the family for some BBQ and all of the Fixin's that Charley loved.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Charles Probst Outdoors Memorial Fund. This fund will be used for Grants & Scholarships; it will also provide other opportunities for recipients to further their outdoor endeavors. They can be mailed to PO BOX 588, Avis, PA 17721. Please make all checks out to Charles Probst Memorial Fund. Thank you to all.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Rearick Carpenter Funeral Home.

